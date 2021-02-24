Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,259,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

