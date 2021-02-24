Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

