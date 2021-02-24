Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Baxter International stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.