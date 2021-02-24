Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Amedisys worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.18.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

