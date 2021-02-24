Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,081 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

