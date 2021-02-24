Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 554.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,785,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 335,535 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $21,741,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 177,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.