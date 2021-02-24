Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

