Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 100,781 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.02% of Premier Financial worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

