Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 108,920 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $109,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ameren by 14.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.