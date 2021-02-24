Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,768 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Magna International worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 550,430 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,545,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

