Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 151,009 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 602,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.