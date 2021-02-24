Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,386 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Valmont Industries worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $230.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $236.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

