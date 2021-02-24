Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 373,789 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $220.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.38. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

