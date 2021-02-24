Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Up 5.7%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 688,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 542,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $827.13 million, a P/E ratio of -64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

