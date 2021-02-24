Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.81-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $630.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.