Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.58% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,520 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

RHP stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

