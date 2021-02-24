Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $210,403.70 and $517.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.48 or 0.03251869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00363302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01054877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00414412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.00394843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,690,071 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,759 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

