S.Finance (SFG) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $80,434.60 and approximately $434,092.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One S.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00500115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00067274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00477264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072773 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

