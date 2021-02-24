Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Hits $10.20 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $2.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00322336 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

