Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.03 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $77,128.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

