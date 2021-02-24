Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 710,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,406,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

