SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits One Day Volume of $2,096.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2,096.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.09 or 0.99810146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.22 or 0.00491958 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $436.25 or 0.00882402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00284334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00136725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

