Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 6%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price was up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $85.04. Approximately 582,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 479,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.