Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Karla J. Staver Sells 1,603 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.46. 131,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,564. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $214.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 245.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 199.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

