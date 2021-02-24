Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Karla J. Staver Sells 1,603 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49.
NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.46. 131,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,564. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $214.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
