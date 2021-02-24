Sakura Bloom Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $660,218.50 and $69,866.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

