Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price traded up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.19. 4,337,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 1,200,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

