salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.65. 134,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

