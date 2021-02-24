Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.