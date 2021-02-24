Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 39.3% Higher

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA)’s share price traded up 39.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 327,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 64,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

