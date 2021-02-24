Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 3,620,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 407,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBG. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

