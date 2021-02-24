Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.44 ($48.75). 3,759,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.11.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.