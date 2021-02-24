Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.21

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
