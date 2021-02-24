Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.21

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

