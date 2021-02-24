Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.96

Shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.96 and traded as high as C$36.72. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 291,713 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

