Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.80

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.80 and traded as high as $38.50. Saul Centers shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 61,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $868.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

