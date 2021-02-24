Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.94. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$18.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

