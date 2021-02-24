Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50. Savaria traded as high as C$18.46 and last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 209233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$936.39 million and a PE ratio of 31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

