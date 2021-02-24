Save Environment Token (SET) Price Up 337.7% Over Last Week

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded 381.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Save Environment Token has traded up 337.7% against the dollar. Save Environment Token has a total market cap of $72,541.58 and approximately $34.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Save Environment Token token can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00760850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00060977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.23 or 0.04687546 BTC.

About Save Environment Token

SET is a token. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,882 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys and its Facebook page is accessible here . Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Securosys develops technically, security-wise trusted hardware and software for crypto assets and blockchain technologies. Its products enable Securosys to be the preferred partner not only for global enterprises, authorities, and industries but also new entrants to the blockchain space. Securosys' products already protect the Swiss Banking System by securing € 100 Billion in daily transactions. SET tokens can be converted into shares. The tokens entitle to an annual dividend-linked participation per token. The conversion rate is 100 tokens to one Securosys share of CHF 1.00 nominal value. The dividend-linked participation is a cash payment by Securosys in CHF, tokens, or Ether. The amount of participation per token equals 1% of the amount dividend paid per Securosys share. “

