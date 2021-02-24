Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $928.58

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.58 ($12.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.69), with a volume of 168,160 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.58.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

