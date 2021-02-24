Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

