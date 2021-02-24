Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 397.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

