Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

