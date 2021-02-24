Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 4,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

