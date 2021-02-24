Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $205.74

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.74 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73). Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 65,708 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £248.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

