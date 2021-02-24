Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $522.83

Shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.83 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 518 ($6.77). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.85), with a volume of 155,910 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 462.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.73 million and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.