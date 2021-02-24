Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 75,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,119. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

