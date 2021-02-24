Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

