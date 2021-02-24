Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 125,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,643. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.