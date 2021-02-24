Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. 7,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

