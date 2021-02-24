Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. 8,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,955. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16.

