Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 386,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 32,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

